WATCH: FORE crying out loud, don’t ding the Pings

A US university golf team, headed to the NCAA Championships, watched in disbelief as a Delta Airlines baggage crew tossed their golf bags onto the tarmac from their plane’s cargo hold and then onto the baggage cart. According to the New York Post, “the X account for the East Tennessee State University men’s golf team recorded a video of Delta employees launching their golf clubs on the tarmac as their team prepares to play in nationals.” And these guys don’t appear to be PGA certified (Pretty Good Aimers). .“Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care” the tweet from the team read, as players watched helplessly from the plane. The team was on its way to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, CA, their next stop after claiming the NCAA Southern Conference and advancing through the NCAA Regionals. After watching the video, viewers gave the ground crew a triple bogey: “UNACCEPTABLE! Why the silence? And you know this is not isolated,” one commentator said. Another added, “It seems like everyone associated with airlines sucks. Would love to be proven wrong.” And this, “Absolute disgrace come on DA be better!” The New York Post reports, as the video went viral, Delta Support jumped into the comments section to try and handle the matter privately with direct messages. The championships, which consists of 30 teams and 156 players, tee-off Friday at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in California.