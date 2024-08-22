WATCH: Former Bachelorette star comes out as Trans 4 Palestine at DNC

Josh Seiter, who appeared on Season 11 of The Bachelorette as a male, but who now identifies as female, is demanding the producers of the show cast a transgender lead, saying “viewers are sick of seeing 'cis white people' on TV, according to DailyMail.com. Seiter announced the transition to female in May of this year and told the news outlet this week it was important for the TV program to reflect the diversity of modern America. “America is changing. It's not just a bunch of middle-aged cis white people anymore, and the (sexual minority) community makes up a large portion of our country now. Yet we've seen zero representation for trans women and men on the franchise,” said Seiter. Seiter was “pleased to see the franchise become more inclusive with the casting of Jenn Tran as the first Asian Bachelorette and Grant Ellis as the second Black Bachelor, but feels the network still hasn't gone far enough,” reports DailyMail.com. “How is the show a staple of Americana and our broader culture if they are leaving out the same individuals that make this country so unique and vibrant? I mean, it's good they've decided to finally cast an Asian woman and black man as leads recently, but where are the trans women and trans men on the show?' Seiter asked in the interview. “There's so many young trans individuals who don't see any representation when they turn on the television and I think that's a shame.” Seiter would be interested in stepping into the role as the franchise's first ever transgender Bachelorette, reports DailyMail.com. “I'm not saying I need to be the first female trans lead, although, given the fact my Instagram is one of the most popular pages online and has millions of hits per week, we know the ratings would go up if I was cast in that role,” said Seiter. While the initial reaction to Seiter’s transition was positive, some fans have since questioned her intentions and accused the reality star of 'trolling' for attention, reports DailyMail.com. A Chicago native, Seiter demonstrated outside the Democrat National Convention held this week in the city, with a ‘Trans for Palestine’ sign, recording a video posted to X, formerly Twitter.