International

WATCH: Former UK minister suggests brothel needed near village housing 1,250 asylum seekers

Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie has drawn attention after suggesting that a brothel would be needed near a rural village where about 1,200 young male asylum seekers are expected to be accommodated.
Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie has drawn attention after suggesting that a brothel would be needed near a rural village where about 1,200 young male asylum seekers are expected to be accommodated.X screenshots
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Buckinghamshire
Andy Burnham
Former Conservative minister Edwina Currie
Times Radio
Little Piddington
A.N. Wilson
Uk asylum
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news