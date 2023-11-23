WATCH: Former US senator says Trump more dangerous than Hitler

Former US senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said while former president Donald Trump is compared to former German chancellor Adolf Hitler, he is “even more dangerous.” “He has no philosophy he believes in,” said McCaskill in a Wednesday interview on MSNBC..The video starts off with McCaskill saying many people have tried to draw similarities to Trump and Hitler and former Italian prime minister Benito Mussolini. She said Trump, Hitler and Mussolini used terminology such as vermin and loved autocracy and dictatorship. When it comes to Trump, she said he is not trying to expand the US’ boundaries. Unlike Russian President Vladimir Putin, she admitted he is not trying to overcome a neighbouring country such as Ukraine. She alleged all he cares about is selfish self-promotion. Since this philosophy is all he has, she said it makes him more dangerous. He said it would be OK to terminate the US Constitution to keep him in power. While people might be doubtful, McCaskill said he made that comment. “And the irony is all of these supposed conservative folks that have populated the Republican Party all stood around with their thumb in their mouth going ‘well, ya OK,'” she said. “It’s bizarre.” This comes after former Democratic representative Tulsi Gabbard (HA-02) compared US President Joe Biden to Hitler in 2022. READ MORE: Gabbard compares Biden to HitlerGabbard said Biden and Hitler appear to share a mindset about how to lead a country.“And this is something that is, you know, throughout history, we look at authoritarian leaders and dictators in other countries,” she said.