WATCH: Four killed as bus plunges into river in St. Petersburg

A 20-passenger bus in St. Petersburg, Russia, went wildly out of control Friday afternoon, ramming into traffic before plunging into the Moika River. The Moscow Times reports four people were killed and six seriously injured. A video shows the bus making a U-turn and crashing through a bridge railing before nosediving into the water. The Times says the death toll could climb higher as doctors are treating four other passengers who are in a state of clinical death, according to the St. Petersburg-based news outlet Fontanka, which cited anonymous sources. “The victims are being provided prompt assistance. I’m coordinating it personally,” St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov wrote on Telegram. Fontanka also said it had identified the driver as a 44-year-old with the name Rakhmatshokh. According to The Times, the bus driver was arrested and is facing charges of traffic violations and if found guilty, could face seven years in prison.