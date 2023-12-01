WATCH: Fox host accuses Democrats of protecting Epstein associates

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned why United States Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin is covering up for deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “Jeffrey Epstein’s a dead child trafficker,” said Watters in a Thursday video..US Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tried to subpoena Epstein’s flight logs, and Durbin blocked it. He has been dead for four year. Jail guards found Epstein unresponsive in his Metropolitan Correctional Centre jail cell in 2019, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. After prison guards performed CPR, he was transported in cardiac arrest to the New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:39 am. The New York City medical examiner and the US Justice Department inspector general ruled his death was a suicide by hanging. His lawyers challenged the medical examiner's conclusion and opened their own investigation, hiring US pathologist Michael Baden.While people know former US president Bill Clinton flew on his jet 24 times, Watters asked who is Durbin protecting. He said he assumes Durbin “isn’t protecting a dead pedophile because he’s a pedophile and he’s dead.” Since the vote was halted, he said he might be protecting Epstein’s associates. His office said it ran out of time to schedule a vote on the subpoena. Watters called for Durbin to schedule time on Friday. He said authorities “got a subpoena to go through Melania’s [Trump] underwear drawer, so you should be able to subpoena the Epstein flight logs.” Epstein had hard drives seized by the FBI in Palm Beach, FL; Mexico; New York City and the Caribbean. While evidence could come forward, Watters accused the US government of having no interest in tackling international sex trafficking. Watters concluded by saying Epstein was intel and Durbin might be covering up for him. “What a bunch of animals,” he said. “And how dare they pretend to care about women and kids.” The US Virgin Islands reached a settlement in a sex trafficking case against Epstein’s estate in 2022. READ MORE: Epstein's tropical islands to be sold to settle US$105-million suit in US Virgin IslandsThe settlement of more than US$105 million was reached after the US Virgin Islands’ case found him accountable after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls and of causing environmental damage on the islands he owned. The islands will be sold under the agreement.