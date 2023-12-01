International

WATCH: Fox host accuses Democrats of protecting Epstein associates

Jesse Watters questioned why Democrats are covering up Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs.
Jesse Watters questioned why Democrats are covering up Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs. Courtesy Fox News/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Jeffrey Epstein
Jesse Watters
Intel
Us Virgin Islands
Dick Durbin
Child Trafficking
Marsha Blackburn
Flight Logs
Subpoena
Metropolitan Correctional Centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news