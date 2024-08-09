WATCH: Gavin Newsom says he wants results on homelessness in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom welcomed cities to do their part and apply for American government grants to fight homelessness. However, Newsom said the California government has provided billions of dollars to fight homelessness. “I’m not interested in providing that support and not seeing results,” said Newsom at a Thursday press conference. “I’m a taxpayer, not just the governor.” .If counties are upset about who gets funding, he said it is simple. “We’ll send that money to counties that are producing results,” he said. American podcast host Lex Jurgen said two matters can be true. “The homeless machine set up over years and decades can be a bear to take on,” said Jurgen. “And two, Gavin Newsom can be heavily responsible for that homeless machine existing in the first place after 20 years of doing nothing but waste money.”.California Policy Centre Vice President, Education Policy and Government Affairs Lance Christensen pointed out Newsom was unprepared. “If he only had a plan,” said Christensen. .Newsom had said on Thursday local governments have to clean up homeless encampments now or risk losing state funding in 2025. The announcement was part of his campaign to pressure local governments into removing homeless encampments. He ordered state agencies in July to start clearing encampments on their land. The order cited a Supreme Court of the United States decision that found homeless people sleeping outside can be ticketed and jailed and required state agencies to develop policies to remove ones on highways and other properties in their jurisdiction.