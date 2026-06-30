WATCH: German military promotes LGBTQ+ recruitment at Pride event

CALGARY — The German military is drawing attention after a Pride Month promotional video showcasing LGBTQ messaging circulated widely on social media.A video posted to Instagram shows the Bundeswehr participating in a Pride event under the slogan "Wir. Dienen. Queer." ("We. Serve. Queer."). The footage features rainbow-themed military displays and uniformed personnel taking part in the event.The post was shared by Christiane Ohland, a Bundeswehr representative, describing the event as an opportunity to promote the military as "an inclusive employer."According to the post, soldiers at the Bundeswehr booth said they held conversations intended to "reduce fears and misconceptions about the Bundeswehr," answer questions about military medical assessments for LGBTQ applicants and present the armed forces as welcoming to queer recruits.."We had some really great conversations at our booth. We were able to reduce fears and misconceptions about the Bundeswehr, build understanding, answer questions about the medical assessment process for queer people, and present the Bundeswehr as an inclusive employer," the post states in English translation.The author also praised Schleswig-Holstein Premier Daniel Günther for becoming the first state premier to serve as the official patron of every Christopher Street Day event in the state, calling it "a strong statement."The Bundeswehr has increasingly incorporated diversity and LGBTQ outreach into its public recruitment campaigns in recent years, participating in Pride events across Germany while emphasizing that sexual orientation is not a barrier to military service.The campaign comes as Germany faces mounting pressure to strengthen its armed forces. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Berlin committed to one of the largest military spending increases in modern German history after years of declining readiness, personnel shortages and aging equipment.The government is seeking thousands of additional recruits while modernizing weapons systems and expanding Germany's contribution to NATO's collective defence.