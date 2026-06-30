International

WATCH: German military promotes LGBTQ+ recruitment at Pride event

The German military is drawing attention after a Pride Month promotional video showcasing LGBTQ messaging circulated widely on social media.
The German military is drawing attention after a Pride Month promotional video showcasing LGBTQ messaging circulated widely on social media.Instagram
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German military
Bundeswehr
Christriane Ohland
German pride event
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Western Standard
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