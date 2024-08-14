WATCH: Gov. Walz sent police with paintball guns to shoot people breaking curfew during lockdowns

Tim Walz, the Democrat’s pick for vice-presidential running mate alongside of Kamala Harris for president, is also governor of the state of Minnesota, a seat he has held since November, 2018. Walz has been pushed up against some walls lately, claiming he carried weapons in war, which has proven to be untrue. This week, Walz admitted he “misspoke” when it was brought to light he did carry weapons, but never in war. In June 2020, he and his government put the good citizens of Minnesota on lockdown, closing small businesses, but letting liquor stores and big box retailers, among others, stay open. That of course was par for the course all over North America, but the governor also instituted curfews and opened up a snitch line that people could call to squeal on their neighbours’ behaviors. .Now, see how the Minnesota police handled those evil curfew-breakers. In the video, police yell “Go home! Get inside! Get in your house now, let's go!” The woman recording the action kept on recording, until an officer’s voice can be heard saying “light ‘em up” and the cops fired their paintball guns at her and her guests.