WATCH: Granny learns what 'Hawk Tuah' means from the girl herself

There was a time when spit and polish only meant “punctilious attention to neatness, discipline’ according to Wikipedia. But a social media star on TikTok named Haliey Welch, but known as the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ has given it a whole new meaning. She rose to fame after being featured in a man-on-the-street interview from the creators of Tim & Dee TV. In the interview she was asked “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response is what’s made her go viral. “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she answered. It’s a reference to the sound of guys in old western movies in saloons, using a spittoon “hawk, tuah,” says New York’s The Cut. “But she’s talking about sex.” Welch was in Nashville for CMA Fest when she recorded her infamous sex tip, which went viral just hours later, at 2 am, while she was getting ready for work, according to The Cut. “I sh*t a brick,” she said, as the video received hit after hit and she became a social media darling. She now has a whole line of merchandise that includes everything from T-shirts to hats, and was scheduled to appear during the Calgary Stampede at Cowboys Dance Hall, but the date was cancelled. Most recently, she recorded a video explaining to her grandmother what the term ‘Hawk Tuah’ means. Or did she explain it?