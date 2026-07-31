WATCH: Grey reef shark attacks New Zealand diver while spearfishing in Fiji

CALGARY — A diver content creator from New Zealand is in recovery after surviving a shark attack while spearfishing off the coast of Fiji.Henry Gibbs shared footage of the attack on social media, showing the moment a grey reef shark bit his right leg during what he said was his first spearfishing dive in Fiji.Gibbs told The Fiji Times he had been hunting fish when he noticed the shark's behaviour change moments before it attacked. He later described the encounter as a case of being in the "wrong place at the wrong time."“First dive in Fiji ended in a pretty nasty shark incident. Feeling incredibly lucky to still have my leg, full use of my foot and to be on the mend,” Gibbs wrote. .Two fellow divers, identified by Gibbs as Colby and Dan, quickly pulled him from the water, administered first aid to control the bleeding and helped transport him for emergency medical treatment.Gibbs later said he underwent four surgeries, including a skin graft, to repair the damage to his right leg.Grey reef sharks are commonly found throughout the Indo-Pacific, including Fiji's coral reef systems. According to the International Shark Attack File, maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, shark bites involving humans remain relatively rare worldwide, with most incidents involving surfers, swimmers and divers.Gibbs said he is continuing his recovery and expects to regain full use of his foot as he undergoes rehabilitation.