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WATCH: Grey reef shark attacks New Zealand diver while spearfishing in Fiji

WATCH: Grey reef shark attacks New Zealand diver while spearfishing in Fiji
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Indo-Pacific
Shark attacks
The Fiji Times
Henry Gibbs
Grey reef shark
International Shark Attack File
Florida Museum of Natural History
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news