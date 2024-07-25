WATCH: Harris appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race to urge people vote

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris made an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race on Thursday to try to build up support for her campaign. Each day, Harris said Americans are seeing their rights and freedoms under attack, including the rights for them to be who they are and love who they love. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s remember no one is alone,” said Harris in a Thursday video. “We are all in this together, and your vote is your power.”.She called for Americans to ensure their voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov. “Now on with the show,” she said. US President Joe Biden spoke for the first time on Wednesday about his decision to stop his campaign for a second term and threw his support behind Harris’ presidential campaign. READ MORE: Biden speaks for first time after leaving presidential race; gives full support to HarrisBiden said he will remain US president until January, regardless of concerns about his acuity. “I revere this office, but I love my country more,” said Biden.