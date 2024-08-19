WATCH: Harris says Pennsylvania football team can be undefeated even if it loses

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris went on an incoherent rant about being undefeated to a Pennsylvania football team. Harris pointed out the football team demonstrates hard work, practice, and teamwork. “Knowing that you will be undefeated even if you don’t win every game, but no circumstance or event will defeat your spirit,” said Harris in a Sunday speech..American free speech activist Philip Anderson asked if Harris would implement diversity, inclusion, and equity into football scoring now. “Whichever team has the most black people wins?” said Anderson..American attorney William Mitchelson said everyone will receive a participation ribbon. “And by the way, where would you like us to put the tampon dispenser?” said Mitchelson..This ordeal comes after Twitter executive Elon Musk shared a parody of a campaign video for Harris on July 28, and the mainstream media had its Harris for President banners in a knot. READ MORE: WATCH: Elon Musk shares Kamala Harris parody video; mainstream media not happy“I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate,” said the voiceover. “Thanks Joe.”