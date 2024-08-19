International

WATCH: Harris says Pennsylvania football team can be undefeated even if it loses

Kamala Harris said a Pennsylvania football team "will be undefeated even if you don't win every game."
Kamala Harris said a Pennsylvania football team "will be undefeated even if you don't win every game."Courtesy Trump War Room/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Elon Musk
Kamala Harris
Hard Work
Campaign Ad
Game
Defeat
Football Team
Spirit
Philip Anderson
William Mitchelson

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news