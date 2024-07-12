WATCH: Harris says Trump should not be president due to support for Putin

US Vice President Kamala Harris said former president Donald Trump has embraced Russian President Vladimir Putin. Even as Biden mistakenly referred to her as ‘Vice President Trump’.While Trump embraced Putin on Thursday, Harris said it has been happening for a while. “As he, Trump, threatened to abandon NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and encouraged Putin to invade our allies,” said Harris in a Thursday speech. “He even said Russia — and I’m going to quote him now and forgive the use of the world — he said Russia ‘can do whatever the hell they want.’”.She said he wants to be president. When he bows down to dictators, she said he makes the US weak. “And that is disqualifying for someone who wants to be commander in chief of the United States of America,” she said. Harris said in February it was wrong for Trump to say Russia should attack NATO members who do not pay their dues and predicted Americans would never accept a president bowing down to a dictator. Her comments were some of the toughest criticism to date of his allegiance to Putin. The White House said Trump’s remarks were “appalling and unhinged.”