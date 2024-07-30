WATCH: Heated exchange between US senator and acting director of Secret Service at probe into Trump shooting: ‘Fire somebody'

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe Jr. testified before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about how the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies handled the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, PA. Rowe, who appeared at the Senate Committee with FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate, replaced former Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle, who resigned on July 23 after a disastrous appearance before Members of Congress on July 22. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) got into a harsh back-and-forth shouting match with Rowe, pressing the acting director on the lack of accountability over the failures to surveil the rooftop where the would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire, reports The Daily Caller News Foundation. "You're asking me, senator, to completely make a rush to judgment about somebody failing. I acknowledge, this was a failure," said Rowe during the questioning. "Is it not prima facie that somebody has failed? The former president was shot!" said Hawley, interrupting Rowe. Rowe said he has "lost sleep" over the handling of the assassination attempt since the incident occurred, and assured Hawley that he would hold people accountable "with integrity" and not "rush to judgement." "Then fire somebody to hold them accountable!" Hawley shouted.