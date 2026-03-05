International

WATCH: Iranian missiles strikes Azerbaijan, Bahrain, UAE, new footage shows strikes on Iranian air bases

Iran continues to strike neighbours seemingly at random, Trump call's next potential Iranian Supreme Leader a 'lightweight', and CENTCOM releases new footage of strikes on Iranian assets
Onlookers take pictures and videos of a fire at the Bahrain Petroleum Company in Ma'ameer after an Iranian missile strike
Onlookers take pictures and videos of a fire at the Bahrain Petroleum Company in Ma'ameer after an Iranian missile strike@SentDefender on X/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saudi Arabia
Trump
Qatar
Iran
Azerbaijan
Uae
conflict in the middle east
CENTCOM
Iran and Israel
Iran Supreme Leader
US military bases
Qatari military base
Bahrain

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news