WATCH: Iranian missiles strikes Azerbaijan, Bahrain, UAE, new footage shows strikes on Iranian air bases

A fresh wave of Iranian strikes has hit neighbouring countries such as Bahrain, the UAE, and Azerbaijan, and new footage related by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) shows successful missile strikes against Iranian targets.The latest reports of Iranian strikes started to trickle in when Saudi Arabia announced that it had shot down what it perceived to be an Iranian drone east of the Al-Jawf region.This was followed by a report from the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence, which announced that Nakhchivan International Airport had been the target of an Iranian drone attack.In the release the Azerbaijani government has said that they are preparing "retaliatory measures to defend (the) country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”The Iranians have claimed that they have not deliberately targeted nations like Azerbaijan or Turkey, but drone and missile strikes continue, seemingly at random..Early Thursday morning these strikes continued, with American-aligned Gulf countries of Bahrain and the UAE reporting strikes on oil refineries and American military installations.Footage out of Bahrain shows strikes being carried out at facilities such as these, with further footage out of Jordan showing Iranian ballistic missiles flying over the country in what is yet another mass strike by the Iranians.Qatar also reported that Iran had fired 14 missiles and four drones towards their territory. The Qatari Ministry of Defence stated that all four drones were shot down and all but one missile was intercepted; the one that wasn't fell into the water off the coast of the Gulf nation..As of now, death or casualty numbers as a result of these strikes are unknown.Footage has been released by CENTCOM showing American strikes on Iranian assets such as air bases, hangers, and vehicles.The United States and Israel have continued strikes on Iranian assets; this follows their targeting of Iranian naval vessels, which resulted in at least 20 ships being struck or sunk, according to Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth..With rumours that the former Supreme Leader's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is likely in line to succeed his father as Iran's leader and top cleric, US President Donald Trump has said that this move would be "unacceptable" and called Mojtaba a "lightweight.""(Mojtaba Khamenei) is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump said in an interview with Axios.