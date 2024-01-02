WATCH: Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames, all people onboard survive

All 379 people onboard a Japan Airlines flight managed to escape after a plane burst into flames upon colliding with a smaller coast guard aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The plane, an A350, caught on fire after it hit the coast guard aircraft while landing on a runaway, according to a Tuesday video. It burned as it moved along the runway before being engulfed when it came to a standstill..Fire trucks pulled up to the plane once it was stopped on the runway. Flames continued to engulf it, with some of them filling up the cabin. Flames and smoke moved out of the cabin. Firefighters geared up to attempt to put the fire out. One firefighter rounded up a hose and tugged at it. The flames and smoke headed out as they moved toward the end of the plane, merging together as they billowed out. The Tokyo Fire Department confirmed all 367 passengers and 12 crew members escaped the plane, but 17 of them were injured. It had been flying from Sapporo, Japan, to Tokyo. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said five out of six people on the coast guard aircraft died, and the pilot remains in critical condition. When it came to the coast guard airline, the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism said the crew was heading to Niigata Airport to bring aid to communities devastated by an earthquake that struck the area on Monday. All departing flights from Haneda Airport were suspended for the rest of the evening. The departure area was filled with people waiting to reschedule flights, with long lines at restaurants and waiting areas.