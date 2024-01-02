International

WATCH: Japan Airlines plane bursts into flames, all people onboard survive

All 379 people aboard a Japan Airlines flight managed to escape after the plane burst into flames, which followed a collision with a smaller aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
All 379 people aboard a Japan Airlines flight managed to escape after the plane burst into flames, which followed a collision with a smaller aircraft at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. Courtesy NTV/Twitter
Smoke
Fire
Firefighters
Flames
Plane
Runway
Japan Airlines
Haneda Airport
Fire Trucks
Tokyo Fire Department

