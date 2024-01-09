WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel says Aaron Rodgers crazy for Epstein comments

Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel said he stands by challenging New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers to a court battle over his comments about deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “Because you knew when you hear a guy who won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials say something like this, a lot of people believe it,” said Kimmel in a Monday video. “A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah [Winfrey] at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children.”.Kimmel said on January 2 Rodgers was wrong about him interacting with Epstein and being on his client list. READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel denies being on Epstein client list“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” he said. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”.When it comes to delusional people, Kimmel said his wife, children, and mail carrier hear from them. Now he is hearing from more people because of Rodgers, which he suspected was for one of two reasons. The two options were Rodgers believed Kimmel’s name was going to be on the Epstein client list or did not believe it but said it because he is angry at him for making fun of his top knot and lies about being vaccinated. He has admitted he is angry about being mocked on Jimmy Kimmel Live in February for saying the UFO sightings were being reported to distract from the Epstein client list. If people disapprove of former US President Donald Trump, Kimmel said his supporters will call them pedophiles. This shows they do not care about pedophilia. Because Rodgers had success on the football field, Kimmel said he believes he is an extraordinary person. The idea his brain is average is unfathomable to him. During COVID-19, Rodgers said he knew more about science than scientists did. Kimmel joked about him putting on the Green Bay Packers helmet with a G on it making him a genius. He alleged he received two As on his report card and they were in his name. Since he sees himself as an expert, he might be experiencing the Dunning-Kruger Effect. The Dunning-Kruger Effect is a cognitive bias where people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities. In other words, Kimmel said Rodgers “is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is.” If people are part of a group which views it as OK to call others child molesters because they disagree with them, he said they “should rethink being part of that group.” He added Rodgers has done the impossible by making the Jets look worse. If Epstein hunters are looking for a potential sexual predator, Kimmel said they should examine Trump. He said they were two fun guys checking out ladies. “Nothing unsavoury there,” he said.