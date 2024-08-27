WATCH: Justin Trudeau's half-brother on stage with RFK Jr.

After Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced he was suspending his presidential campaign, he joined Donald Trump on stage at a rally in Arizona, saying he was giving the former president his support in selected states in the US. Later, RFK Jr. was joined on stage by a man who has close ties to the prime minister's office in Canada. That man was Justin Trudeau’s half-brother by the same mother, Kyle Kemper. .To say the two are not very close would be an understatement, if based only on his comments in Western Standard, the most recent appearing on May 13, 2024, which reported on a conversation he had with Tucker Carlson. Kemper told Carlson the media demonized the unvaccinated during the pandemic and the 2022 trucker Freedom Convoy ran against "a deceptive narrative you can't debate. Instead, you must attack and enrage and censor and smear," he said, adding the truckers weren't the "small, fringe minority" that Trudeau suggested. "I actually believe the Liberals and the current government really represent a small fringe,” he said. “And I think the majority of Canadians are frustrated. They're wondering why it's costing $45 for a platter of vegetables at the store." He added a "corporatocracy" ran the country, not his half-brother. "Justin is not a free man," and needs "50 cops as his escort because Canadians are pissed off," he said. "Justin's like the captain of the hockey team. He's not the manager of it, is not the owner of it.” Kemper’s journey to be on stage with RFK Jr. included piling his wife and two children into a motorhome plastered with Kennedy’s likeness and campaign slogans and hitting the roads to spread the message in the northeast US and even into Canada. The Trudeau government-supported Toronto Star columnist Susan Delacourt asked on X, formerly Twitter, “anyone have a clue why a @RobertKennedyJr bus is circling Ottawa’s New Edinburgh neighbourhood?” “The fact that the bus (ok, actually, it’s an RV) was in Canada isn’t even the interesting part: It’s who was driving it,” continued Delacourt. “Behind the wheel with his wife and two children by his side, was and is Kyle Kemper....Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother.” The Kempers’ journeys through neighbourhoods included ‘distributing’ RFK Jr. brochures from the motorhome.