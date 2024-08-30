WATCH: Kamala Harris interviewed on CNN, with media backlash

Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democrat Party’s nominee for US president, along with her choice for vice-president, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, sat down on Thursday for their first news interview since President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race. The interview was an exclusive on CNN and hosted by anchor, Dana Bush, who addressed some Harris policy flip flops, which include being in favour of fracking and addressing illegal immigration over the US/Mexico border. Harris said her values haven’t changed. .Harris spoke of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022, which will cost an estimated US$769 billion dollars, to, as a Democrat Senate document says, will "make a historic down payment on deficit reduction to fight inflation, invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing, and reduce carbon emissions by roughly 40% by 2030. The bill will also finally allow Medicare to negotiate for prescription drug prices and extend the expanded Affordable Care Act program for three years, through 2025. The bill stalled in the US Senate, but Harris cast the deciding vote to pass the bill..Harris said, if elected, she would add a member of the Republican Party to her cabinet. .Harris had been roundly admonished by all American news outlets, even ones known to be Democrat-friendly, for not doing an official interview in the 40 days since she replaced Biden. Reaction to her interview in US media was mixed. Fox News reported, “Harris defended some of her noted policy flip-flops on issues like fracking and immigration, saying her "values" hadn't changed. She was also pressed on whether she had regrets about defending President Biden's mental acuity after his debate, given he dropped out of the race less than a month later. She also said she wanted to "turn the page on the last decade of what I believe has been contrary to where the spirit of our country really lies" with Bash reminding her she has been vice-president for only three-and-a-half years of the last decade. NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who is known for her glowing Biden-Harris coverage, appeared unimpressed, said the Fox report. "Harris keeps saying ‘my values haven’t changed’ while not explaining why her positions have changed," Alcindor wrote. CNN said, “Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday offered her most expansive explanation to date on why she’s changed some of her positions, including on fracking and immigration. In an exclusive sit-down interview Harris said her values haven’t shifted but that her time as vice president provided new perspective on some of the country’s most pressing issues. Speaking alongside running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris sought to frame the 2024 race as one that offers the American people “a new way forward” after a political decade in which Trump — in office or out — was a central figure.” Blaze Media reported, in part “Bash also had Harris offer some details about the call that was made by President Joe Biden when he called her to let her know he was dropping out of the race and endorsing her for president. Harris very much used the time to praise Biden and show that she was going to keep defending his policies.” Newsmax’s report included, “During the interview Bash broached the topic of Harris' racial identity, referencing a recent comment made by former President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump suggested that Harris had "turned black" for political gain. Bash's question sought to gauge Harris' reaction to the accusation and to allow her to address the issue directly.” “However, Harris quickly dismissed the topic, labelling it part of the ‘same old tired playbook’ and requesting to move on. ‘Next question, please,’ Harris said, punctuating her response with her trademark laugh.” Not surprisingly, a response from the Trump campaign was not complimentary, with it calling out Harris for still being a "San Francisco radical" in an email. "Kamala spoke for just over 16 minutes and didn't even address the crime crisis in this nation," the email continued. "She spent a mere 3 minutes and 25 seconds talking about the economy and 2 minutes and 36 seconds talking about immigration. "Kamala said her values 'have not changed' three separate times. She's still a San Francisco radical," .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. 