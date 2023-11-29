WATCH: Lebanese terrorism survivor says Israel should be able to do what it wants

Lebanese terrorism survivor Brigitte Gabriel said other countries should not be telling Israel whether or not they should enact a ceasefire. “I think [Antony] Blinken, I think [Joe] Biden, are over their heads,” said Gabriel in a Tuesday interview on Common Sense with Dr. Ben Carson. “They have no idea what they’re talking about.”.Gabriel started off by saying Israel is one kilometre from Hamas’ headquarters, which is underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital. While other countries might want to intervene, she said they “need to let Israel finish the job and do what they are doing.” She asked people to imagine if other countries were telling the United States after 9/11 to stop bombing Afghanistan and calling for a ceasefire. When it comes to Israel, she said who do these other countries think they are telling it what to do. Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal offered former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani $10 million to help with 9/11. Giuliani said he would not take the money. With this money, Giuliani declined to take it because bin Talal was condemning American foreign policy. When it comes to the Israel-Hamas War, she said no one should tell Israel what to do. Gabriel concluded by saying she does not live in Sderot, Israel. However, Biden is not living in an Israeli municipality. “When you’re not living in Israel, you have no right to tell the people who are defending themselves how, where, and when they can defend themselves and what they need to do to protect their population,” she said. Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of soldiers into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack during a major Jewish holiday on October 7, killing hundreds and stunning the country. READ MORE: Netanyahu declares war on Hamas after Israeli attack kills hundredsThe Israeli government said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to set a new precedent. Hamas soldiers were fighting gun battles inside several Israeli communities near Gaza long after the attack began. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 250 people had been killed at the time and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years.