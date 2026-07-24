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WATCH: Leopard enters Indian liquor store, injures two workers before being captured

A leopard entered a liquor store in India's Rajasthan state and attacked two workers
A leopard entered a liquor store in India's Rajasthan state and attacked two workers X screenshots
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Leopard
Rajasthan state
The Rajasthan Forest Department
Surveillance cameras
Jaipur Zoo
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