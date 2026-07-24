WATCH: Leopard enters Indian liquor store, injures two workers before being captured

CALGARY — A leopard entered a liquor store in India's Rajasthan state and attacked two workers before wildlife officials tranquilized and captured the animal following a several-hour rescue operation.The incident occurred Sunday in the town of Todaraisingh in Rajasthan's Tonk district after the leopard was reportedly seen roaming near the community.According to National News Portal, the animal entered the market area, where it attacked worker Fateh Lal Koli outside the liquor store before making its way inside.The Rajasthan Forest Department officials, the leopard had injured another man earlier in the day before entering the liquor store. Forest volunteer Rakesh Saini was reportedly attacked while responding to earlier sightings of the animal, bringing the total number of people injured to three.Surveillance video from inside the store shows employee Sanjay Gurjar standing at the cash register when the leopard quietly enters. Moments later, the animal jumps onto the counter and attacks him. Gurjar managed to escape the store after struggling with the leopard, while Koli had already been injured outside the business. Gurjar reportedly suffered injuries to his hand, shoulder and nose. .After escaping, the workers lowered the store's rolling shutter, trapping the leopard inside until emergency responders arrived.Forest department officials, local police and a rescue team from Jaipur Zoo responded to the scene. The leopard was tranquilized and safely captured following a rescue operation that lasted approximately five hours.Authorities have not said what caused the leopard to enter the town, though residents had reportedly reported sightings of the animal in the area before the attacks.Officials said the animal is believed to be an adult male leopard about five years old. It will undergo a veterinary assessment before being released back into the wild.