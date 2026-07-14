WATCH: Machete brawl breaks out on Manchester street

Two people have been arrested after a violent confrontation involving machetes left two men seriously injured in the Hulme area of Manchester over the weekend.The incident unfolded at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday on Jackson Crescent, where a group armed with what appeared to be machetes clashed in the middle of a busy street. Dashcam footage circulating online shows several individuals exchanging blows with large, bladed weapons as traffic came to a standstill.The video appears to show two masked youths arriving on e-bikes and confronting a silver car stopped at a traffic light. After striking the vehicle's windows with what appear to be machetes, two men emerge from the car, also appearing to be armed with large blades, before a brief but violent fight breaks out in the roadway.The confrontation lasts only moments before the attackers flee the scene. A third youth, believed to have been riding on one of the e-bikes, is visible in the footage but does not appear to participate directly in the fighting.A bystander can be heard shouting, "Oh my God – they've got machetes," as the confrontation unfolds..Greater Manchester Police said officers responded to reports of an altercation involving bladed weapons and confirmed that two men sustained serious injuries. Both remain in hospital.Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident. According to local media, detectives are continuing to search for three additional suspects believed to have been involved."Officers responded to an incident on Jackson Crescent, Hulme at around 3pm on Saturday, July 11, 2026 following reports of an altercation between a group of people involving bladed articles. Two men suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital for treatment." The Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "One boy — aged 17 — was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault, grievous bodily harm and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He was further arrested on suspicion of evading police custody and assaulting an officer."One man — aged 22 — was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a class B drug and possession with intent to supply class B drugs. They both remain in custody for questioning."Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and locate other suspects. There is not believed to be any wider threat to the community."Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack and are working to identify the remaining suspects believed to have been involved.