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WATCH: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Japan

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of Kyushu
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of KyushuX screenshots
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Kyushu, Japan
Magnitude 7.1 earthquake
Aeon Mall
Pacific Ring of Fire
Japan's Meteorological Agency
JMA
Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi
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Western Standard
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