WATCH: Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Japan

CALGARY — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Japan's southern island of Kyushu on Tuesday, causing part of a shopping centre to collapse.The shallow earthquake struck the southern island of Kyushu, generating intense shaking across parts of Kumamoto, with authorities reporting damage to homes, roads and other infrastructure, while aftershocks continued to affect the region.Part of the second floor of the Aeon Mall in Kashima Town collapsed, trapping an unknown number of people beneath the debris. According to Kyodo News, approximately 20 to 30 employees remained unaccounted for, while several others were rescued and transported to hospital.A tsunami advisory was briefly issued for parts of Kyushu following the earthquake but was later lifted after officials determined that a significant tsunami threat had passed..Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned residents to remain alert for strong aftershocks in the coming days and urged people to stay away from damaged buildings where possible.Japan sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," making it one of the world's most seismically active countries. Earthquakes are common, and the country has developed extensive building standards and emergency response systems designed to reduce the impact of major seismic events.The earthquake has drawn comparisons to the Kumamoto earthquakes of 2016, when a series of powerful tremors struck the same region. The disaster left more than 270 people dead, injured thousands, damaged tens of thousands of homes and buildings, and forced widespread evacuations.Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the government had instructed relevant ministries and agencies to quickly assess the damage, work closely with local governments, and prioritize rescue operations and the protection of human life. Takaichi also urged residents in affected areas to move to safe locations, remain cautious around damaged structures, and stay alert for possible aftershocks..With rescue operations ongoing, officials are working to determine the full extent of the damage while providing assistance to residents affected by the earthquake.