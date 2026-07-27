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WATCH: Man stabs three women in Paris, yells 'Allah commanded me'

Three women stabbed, two hospitalised in critical condition, after knife-wielding man launches attack in northern Paris
Man apprehended by bystanders after stabbing three women in Paris
Man apprehended by bystanders after stabbing three women in ParisScreenshot from the New York Post on YouTube
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Mass Stabbing Attacks
stabbing rampage
Paris Crime
Paris stabbing
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