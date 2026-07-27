WATCH: Man stabs three women in Paris, yells 'Allah commanded me'

A man has been arrested after stabbing multiple women in Paris and then being apprehended by bystanders.The man was seen walking the streets of the northern Paris community of Porte de Clichy brandishing two kitchen knives and behaving erratically.In the span of a couple minutes the man was able to stab three separate women, a 19-year-old, a 24-year-old, and a 36-year-old. Two of the women are said to be seriously wounded and in critical condition after being stabbed in the lower back and the abdomen, respectively.The man was stopped by an off-duty police officer who was able to subdue him and hold him until authorities arrived.Witnesses say they saw the man walk by and stab the three women before "a young man with a small suitcase hit him with his bag, knocking him to the ground."Another local bystander, Mohamed-Ali Bouhadjar, was quoted in the Guardian describing his own perspective of the takedown, saying, "One person threw a suitcase at him. He dropped the knives. At that moment I grabbed him, swept his legs out from under him, and we pinned him to the ground.”The man was described as yelling incoherently with some amateur footage of the assault showing the man to be saying that "it is Allah who commanded me.".French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, in a press conference about the incident, that it is still unclear what the man's motives were or what he was saying, stating that "we must obviously remain very cautious regarding the motives behind this extremely violent act."This attack marks the second significant stabbing incident in Paris this year after a man tried to attack police officers with a knife near the Arc de Triomphe in February. French authorities have not released the name of the man who committed the attack and are assessing whether or not the incident should be considered an act of terrorism.