WATCH: Marine Le Pen says she has wiped out Macronist bloc

National Rally leader Marine Le Pen said democracy “has spoken and the French people have placed the National Rally and its allies in the lead and virtually wiped out the Macronist bloc.” As a political leader, Le Pen appluded the high turnout, which gives particular force to the results. “In an unambiguous vote, the French people have demonstrated their desire to turn the page after seven years of contemptous and corrosive power,” said Le Pen in a speech. “We warmly thank the voters and welcome this result.” .She said this first step towards choosing an alternative is a vote of confidence that honours and obliges it to act. National Rally's surge came after French President Emmanuel Macron failed to declare a state of emergency in 2023 as France continued to spiral into unrest after police shot and killed a 17-year-old boy.READ MORE: FRANCE UNREST: Macron urges parents to keep rioting children at home, blames social mediaOfficials said 875 arrests had been made. Hundreds more people were detained and injured, including 249 officers..France had been rocked by three nights of chaos after French resident Nahel M. was killed as he drove away from a traffic stop.National Rally had a large victory in the first round of France’s snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. Results from the French Ministry of Interior showed National Rally and its allies took about 33% of the vote. The French New Popular Front coalition came in second with 28% of the vote, and President Emmanuel Macron’s Ensemble was third with 20%. This result means National Rally will be in a position where it could be possible for it to form government. However, other political parties have said they will work to block it from winning in the second round vote.