WATCH: Massive flash flood tears through Nepal killing scores, 24 Canadians missing

CALGARY — Terrifying CCTV footage has captured the moment a massive surge of water, mud and debris swept through a border crossing between Nepal and China's Tibet Autonomous Region, as a catastrophic flash flood left at least 95 people dead and hundreds more missing.The footage from Gyirong Port on the Chinese side of the border shows people scrambling for safety as a powerful wall of muddy water and debris rapidly moves through the facility, sweeping away vehicles and damaging infrastructure.Gyirong Port sits directly across the border from Nepal's Rasuwagadhi crossing in Rasuwa district, one of the areas hardest hit by Wednesday's disaster.Nepal Police said at least 95 people had died, while more than 400 people remained missing. Authorities said 341 of those reported missing were foreign nationals. Search-and-rescue operations are continuing as crews work to reach areas cut off by the destruction.According to Nepalese authorities, 24 Canadians are among those reported missing following the disaster. The figure has not yet been confirmed by Global Affairs Canada..The flooding devastated communities along the Bhote Koshi River, washing away homes, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower and other infrastructure. Areas including Syapru Besi and Timure in Rasuwa were among those severely affected.The disaster also caused extensive damage on the Chinese side of the border, including at Gyirong Port, where a major mudslide struck the border trade hub.According to Reuters, a massive landslide of mud and rock collapsed into the Lhende River, with experts examining whether a magnitude 4.4 earthquake recorded in the region helped trigger the event. The landslide appears to have blocked the river before the resulting water and debris surged downstream.Scientists say the devastating flash floods may have been triggered when a roughly 2,000-foot-wide section of a glacier broke away and plunged nearly 4,000 feet into the valley below, sending a massive surge of ice, rock and debris into the river system.The flood's exact sequence has been the subject of varying early reports. While the destructive surge affected the Chinese border crossing, preliminary assessments indicate that the event may have originated with an avalanche or landslide on the Nepalese side rather than at Gyirong itself..The scale of the disaster continues to emerge as rescue teams reach affected communities. Foreign nationals from several countries are among those reported missing, including tourists and workers in the region.Authorities have warned of continued dangers from flooding and additional landslides, while rescue efforts remain complicated by damaged roads, high water levels and difficult mountainous terrain.The CCTV footage offers a stark indication of the speed and force of the flooding, but authorities have not confirmed the fate of every person visible in the footage.Search-and-rescue operations remain underway as officials assess the full extent of the damage and continue efforts to locate those still missing.The Western Standard has contacted Global Affairs Canada seeking confirmation of whether any Canadian citizens have been killed, injured or reported missing and is awaiting a response.