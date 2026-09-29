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WATCH: Massive floods sweep Thailand as millions impacted

Severe flooding across Thailand has killed at least 23 people and affected more than 2.6 million as authorities race to drain Bangkok
Severe flooding across Thailand has killed at least 23 people and affected more than 2.6 million as authorities race to drain Bangkok X/ChatGPT
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Bangkok
Thailand
Thai Airways
Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok
flash flood
Thailand floods
Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation
DDPM
Bangkok Govenor Chadchart Sittipunt
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