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WATCH: Meghan Markle declares its 'great to be back' in the UK six years after royal exit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance in Britain since returning to the United Kingdom, visiting several charitable organizations in Nottingham
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance in Britain since returning to the United Kingdom, visiting several charitable organizations in NottinghamX screenshots
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