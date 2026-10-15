WATCH: Meghan Markle declares its 'great to be back' in the UK six years after royal exit

CALGARY — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first joint public appearance in Britain since returning to the United Kingdom, visiting several charitable organizations in Nottingham on Thursday.The couple attended engagements focused on supporting disadvantaged children, families and young people, including visits to the Community Recording Studio, Himmah and Epic Partners.The Community Recording Studio, a youth music facility, has previously received financial support from Harry, while Himmah works to address food poverty and Epic Partners provides mentoring and recreational opportunities for young people.In September 2025, Harry announced a £1.1-million donation to BBC Children in Need, with funding supporting youth initiatives connected to the Community Recording Studio and Epic Partners in Nottingham.Meghan previously donated £10,000 to Himmah in 2021, using proceeds from Together: Our Community Cookbook, a project developed following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Harry subsequently contributed another £10,000 to the organization, bringing their reported combined support for Himmah to at least £20,000..During the visit, Meghan greeted members of the public, accepted flowers and spoke with supporters who had gathered to see the couple."Oh, it's great to be back," she reportedly told one woman.According to Reuters, the couple returned to Britain from California in August with their two children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, after spending more than six years living in North America.The appearance comes more than six years after Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior working members of the Royal Family in January 2020.The announcement sparked widespread media attention and became known as "Megxit," a term used by the British press to describe the couple's departure from their former royal positions.At the time, Harry and Meghan announced plans to become financially independent while dividing their time between Britain and North America. The decision reportedly caught senior members of the Royal Family off guard and prompted discussions with Queen Elizabeth II about the couple's future.Under the resulting agreement, Harry and Meghan retained their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles but agreed to stop using their His and Her Royal Highness styles publicly. The couple initially relocated to Vancouver Island, British Columbia, with their young son, Archie, before moving to California later that year..During a MasterClass appearance, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he experienced a period of depression after moving to Vancouver Island following the couple's departure from royal life.Harry said the period lasted approximately two weeks and described experiencing an emotional adjustment after the stress surrounding their departure and relocation.The family subsequently established a home in Montecito, California, where Harry and Meghan have raised their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.In addition to their media projects, the couple have continued to support charitable organizations and participate in public appearances independently of the Royal Family.Harry has also been involved in a longstanding legal dispute concerning his security arrangements in Britain, arguing that the protection available to his family has been insufficient since stepping back from his former royal position.According to the Associated Press, a letter sent to senior government officials on behalf of King Charles III reiterated that the couple remain private citizens and would continue to refrain from using their royal forms of address..Despite their return to Britain, Harry and Meghan have not resumed their previous positions as working members of the Royal Family.Their visit to Nottingham marks their first joint public appearance in the country since their reported return, bringing them back to a city associated with the early years of their relationship.The appearance follows years of public discussion surrounding their departure from royal life, their relocation to North America and their relationship with the British monarchy.