WATCH: Mexican influencer César Gastélum shot dead during livestream

CALGARY — A Mexican social media influencer was fatally shot while livestreaming on the platform Kick, after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire outside a KFC restaurant in Culiacán, Sinaloa.César Gastélum, known online as “Cesarín,” was reportedly delivering food orders while broadcasting live when two individuals approached him on a motorcycle and one person opened fire. The attack was captured during the livestream, which was being watched by viewers at the time.According to the Mexican media outlet Milenio, the shooting took place in the Desarrollo Urbano Tres Ríos area of Culiacán, near the offices of the Sinaloa state prosecutor’s office. Police secured the area as investigators collected evidence..Gastelum, who had nearly 600,000 followers on TikTok and was known for comedy and lifestyle content, building a presence on platforms including TikTok and Kick, a live-streaming platform where creators broadcast video content in real time to viewers. He was known by followers for videos featuring his daily life and interactions with his audience.The Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the killing, while local police and security forces responded to the scene following the shooting. Authorities have not publicly confirmed a motive or announced any arrests.