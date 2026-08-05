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WATCH: Mexican influencer César Gastélum shot dead during livestream

Mexican social media influencer César Gastélum was fatally shot while livestreaming.
Mexican social media influencer César Gastélum was fatally shot while livestreaming.X screenshots
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Cesar Gastelum
Sinaloa
Sinaloa State Attorney General Office
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Western Standard
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