WATCH: Migrant attempts to blow out eternal flame at war memorial in Berlin

A video circulating online shows a migrant climbing onto a Berlin memorial and appearing to attempt to extinguish an eternal flame dedicated to millions of Germans who were driven from their homes in the aftermath of the Second World War.The footage, shared widely on social media, was recorded at Theodor-Heuss-Platz in Berlin's Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district. The video shows the individual standing atop the monument and reaching into the memorial's flame while onlookers watch nearby.The flame is part of the Eternal Flame Memorial Against Expulsion, a monument erected in 1955 to commemorate the mass displacement of ethnic Germans from Eastern Europe and former German territories following the collapse of Nazi Germany.Historians estimate that more than 12 million Germans were expelled or forced to flee between 1944 and 1950, making it one of the largest population transfers in European history. Hundreds of thousands are believed to have died during the upheaval from violence, disease, starvation, and exposure..The memorial bears a message that translates to: "This flame is a reminder: Never again expulsion." The site has served for decades as a place of remembrance for Germans who lost their homes, communities, and in many cases family members during the post-war expulsions.The monument is also known as the Memorial to the Victims of Flight and Expulsion and stands at Theodor-Heuss-Platz in Berlin's Westend neighbourhood.As of now, Berlin authorities have not publicly identified the individual shown in the video. No official police statement detailing the circumstances of the incident, any arrests, or potential charges could be located.