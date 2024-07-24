WATCH: Missouri Republican candidate releases ad with translator about illegal immigration

Missouri Republican gubernatorial nomination candidate Bill Eigel has made clear he is opposed to illegal immigration. While Eigel confirmed he was opposed to illegal immigration in English, he had a translator say so in Spanish. “I’m running for governor to crack down on illegal immigration,” said Eigel in a Tuesday video..The translator introduced Eigel in Spanish. “He will crack down on illegal immigration,” said the translator. If Eigel becomes governor, he said illegal immigrants will no longer receive handouts. “Nada, zilch, zero,” he said. The translator pointed out in Spanish Eigel wants no more illegal immigrants. “No more money,” he said. “The party is over.” To respond to illegal immigrants, Eigel said Missouri will be “throwing them in jail and sending them back where they came from.” In response, the translator said ay caramba. “It’s time to take Missouri back,” said Eigel. American pilots sounded the alarm in December about illegal immigrants flying into the US on taxpayer money without identification, prompting politicians to investigate. READ MORE: US pilots, lawmakers raising concerns illegal immigrants flying without ID from border statesUS President Joe Biden’s administration allows about 1,600 illegal immigrants per day into the US via various border crossings through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app. CBP One allows them to upload a photo and personal information to a government-run system, where they will be given an appointment with an immigration officer.However, many pilots are saying this process could create serious problems. They raised concerns that not requiring people to have verified identification could put passengers and pilots at risk on a flight.