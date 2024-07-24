International

WATCH: Missouri Republican candidate releases ad with translator about illegal immigration

Bill Eigel said his latest television ad sends a message to illegal immigrants that the party is over.
Bill Eigel said his latest television ad sends a message to illegal immigrants that the party is over. Courtesy Bill Eigel/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Flights
Missouri
Illegal Immigration
Illegal Immigrants
Translator
Handouts
US pilots
Bill Eigel
Spanish
Missouri Governor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news