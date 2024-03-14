WATCH: Musk says he does not have to do interviews with journalists

Twitter ("X") owner Elon Musk said he only agreed to do an interview with Don Lemon Show host Don Lemon because the former CNN employee is on his platform and asked for it. If it were not for these conditions, Musk said he would ignore Lemon. “Otherwise I would not do this interview,” said Musk in a Wednesday interview on the Don Lemon Show..Lemon asked Musk if he felt he has a responsibility to moderate hate speech on Twitter ("X"). “That you wouldn’t have to answer these questions from reporters about the Great Replacement Theory,” said Lemon. While reporters can ask Musk about the Great Replacement Theory, he said he is not obligated to answer their questions. The Great Replacement Theory is a far-right conspiracy theory about white people being replaced by non-whites through mass immigration, demographic changes and declining birth rates.Lemon said the Great Replacement Theory targets Jews. By not caring about fighting hate, he asked if he is worried about being criticized. “I’m criticized constantly,” said Musk. “I couldn’t care less.” Musk shot down a BBC reporter and accused him of lying in a surprise interview in April. READ MORE: YOU JUST LIED: Twitter CEO Elon Musk slams BBC reporter in surprise interviewBBC aired a live 90-minute interview from Twitter's ("X") headquarters in California, which was streamed live on its television channel and Twitter Spaces.The interview with Musk by BBC North American correspondent James Clayton, which came amid a dispute between them over a government-funded media label, covered a range of topics such as the Twitter takeover, hate speech and COVID-19 misinformation.