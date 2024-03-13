WATCH: New Orleans police chief says rats high on cannabis evidence at headquarters

New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the agency’s evidence room has been overwhelmed by rats stoned from eating cannabis. “I said council member come back, I want you to see the tray of all of the major rodents on the floor, the cockroaches, the rats eating our marijuana,” said Kirkpatrick in a Wednesday speech to New Orleans city council. “They’re all high.” .Kirkpatrick described vermin infestations and decay at the offices that have housed the NOPD since 1968, saying officers have found rat droppings on their desks.The NOPD did not respond to a request for more information on how they discovered cannabis was eaten by rats or whether or not any cases were impacted.City officials have taken steps to move it to a new space. That has been a priority of Kirkpatrick since she took office in October.