WATCH: New York governor says Americans tired of Trump should talk to New Yorkers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said if Americans are annoyed with hearing about Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, they should speak to New Yorkers. While some Americans might be tired of Trump, Hochul said New Yorkers have “had to deal with him for 78 long years.” “The fraud, the tax dodging, the sham university, the shady charities,” said Hochul in a Monday speech at the Democratic National Convention. “We’ve seen him stiff contractors, rip off workers.”.Hochul started off by saying Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and vice presidential candidate Tim Walz grew up with grit, determination, and compassion. While Harris and Walz did not grow up in New York, she said these values have always defined it. However, she said they define most New Yorkers. She added Trump “was born a New Yorker, but ended up a fraud, a philander, and a felon.” Since he grew up rich, she pointed out he never had to worry about childcare costs, groceries, or rent. She accused him of only caring about himself. Hochul concluded by saying Trump abuses women, brags about it, and takes away their rights. “And New Yorkers are sick of it,” she said. Trump became a convicted felon in May. READ MORE: UPDATED: Trump maintains innocence after being found guilty on all 34 charges in hush money trialHe was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a $130,000 payment to American porn star Stormy Daniels in an effort to guide voters’ knowledge about him prior to the 2016 US presidential election. He was the first US president to be found guilty of felony charges.