WATCH: Ohio resident denounces Haitian immigrants for harming city

A Springfield, OH, resident said the positive memories she has about the city are fading away after a large number of Haitian immigrants let in by the American government moved to it. Since many Haitians have moved to Springfield, the resident said she feels "like we have been invaded by some sort of pest." "I'm angry that my friends and family are packing up and moving away," said the resident in a speech at a Springfield City Commission meeting. "I'm angry that foreigners are using up resources that were set up for the Americans that reside here.".She said she is angry another country's flag is being flown in Springfield. She added she is angry when she sees businesses and recreational areas littered with garbage left by people who do not understand American laws and culture and do not want to integrate. To be clear, she said this is not about race. Rather, she said this "is about people being given the privilege of coming here from another country and having no respect for our people, our land, or our life's work." At the moment, she said these Haitians are living like how they did in Haiti. They are angry, stealing, polluting, living in filth, and acting like animals. In response, she accused these people of being uncivilized. They have opened containers in grocery stores, helping themselves to what is inside and throwing the rest onto shelves and floors. They have pulled off of the highway to clean and gut roadkill, lying on it as people pass by. Like they might have done in Haiti, they have stolen animals from farmers and left their severed heads at an old school's site where children play. The resident went on to say this is insanity and has to stop. She asked where Springfield will be in five years. When she thinks about its future, she said she is terrified. She acknowledged it could become a dystopian wasteland where most of the original residents have moved away and those who cannot afford to move are locked in their homes and living in fear. The resident concluded by saying this thought keeps her up at night. She said she wants the old Springfield back. "I know it was far from perfect, but at least it was still ours," she said. The Springfield Police Division (SPD) said on Monday it has received no reports about pets being stolen and eaten. These allegations started because a social media post from a Springfield Facebook group had gone viral in the previous days. The user said a neighbour's daughter's friend had lost her cat and discovered him hanging from a branch at a Haitian immigrant's home being carved up to be eaten.The user claimed the SPD knew Haitians had been killing and carving up ducks and geese at Snyder Park. In response, the SPD said it was aware of the social media post, but it was "not something that's on our radar right now."