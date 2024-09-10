International

WATCH: Ohio resident denounces Haitian immigrants for harming city

A Springfield, OH, resident reflected on how the city she knew as a little girl has changed and feels it has been overrun by Haitian immigrants who have failed to integrate.
Courtesy City of Springfield, Ohio - Government/Twitter
Springfield Police Division

