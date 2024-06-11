WATCH: Ohio woman smiles in court as she's charged with slaughtering three-year-old boy

Ohio resident Bionca Ellis, 32, smirked and swayed around as a judge read out the charges she would be facing for butchering resident three-year-old Julian Wood and attacking his mother Margot, 38. Ellis has been slapped with 10 charges related to the ordeal, including two for murder and two for attempted murder. When it came to entering a plea, Ellis looked away from Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas General Division Judge Nancy Russo. “Do you wish to enter a plea of not guilty?” said Russo at a Monday court hearing..Ellis allegedly stabbed Julian to death and wounded Margot outside a Giant Eagle grocery store in North Olmsted, OH, on June 3. Authorities have called the attack a “random act of violence.” North Olmsted police said Ellis was arrested soon after Julian and Margot were stabbed. It said officers saw her holding a knife when she was taken into custody. Rather than respect Russo, Ellis laughed and said "si." Since she did not understand si, she asked for a yes or no. “Yes,” she said. Russo requested Julian’s father Jared offer comment before she set bond. Ellis smiled as she walked away from the stand when Jared headed up. Jared said Ellis “took everything from us.” “There’s nothing that could ever replace my son or even what my wife and I or our other kids are going through,” said Jared. “We wish no bail.” If no bail cannot be offered, he said he wanted it at the maximum limit possible. He added he wants Russo to do whatever she can to keep Ellis behind bars. When the bond was first set, Russo pointed out it was $1 million and was before Julian died. “I do not believe that bond is appropriate given the change in circumstances and the allegations that are contained in this indictment,” she said. “Bond is set at $5 million — cash, surety, or property.” If Ellis makes bail, Russo said she will have to wear a GPS, have no contact with Julian’s family, and provide a DNA sample. The pretrial will begin on June 17 at 9 a.m.