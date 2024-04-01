WATCH: Oliver Anthony releases debut album

American country singer Oliver Anthony will no longer be a one hit wonder. Anthony released his first album Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind to coincide with Easter Sunday. “We decided to release this on Easter, we felt compelled to due so; heavily because of the grace that has been afforded to us by Jesus as he took on the entire sin of the world as a payment for us and our inequities,” said Anthony in a Sunday Facebook post. “Lord knows we need all the help we can get down here, and fortunately for us, we don't have to be ‘good enough’ for Jesus; he is a loving God that affords forgiveness and abundant grace to anyone who would trust in him.".To anyone dealing with problems, he said Hymnal of a Troubled Man’s Mind is for them. He included a video of him singing his song Momma’s Been Hurting, where he brings up his children. “Two hundred dollars left in his billfold,” he said. “And a week’s worth of groceries is the price of gold.”Anthony became famous after he released his song Rich Men North of Richmond in August, which took aim at elites mistreating working class people. “It’s a damn shame what this world’s gotten to,” he said.“For people like me; for people like you.” .Anthony hired two bookers in September to help him with creating a 2024 tour. READ MORE: Oliver Anthony announces worldwide tour for 2024“We're going to be all over the US and even doing some international travel,” he said..He acknowledged there is no way he can pull this tour off himself. That is why United Talent Agency agents Curt and Jeffery will do all of the work to make the performances happen.