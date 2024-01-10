WATCH: Pat McAfee says Aaron Rodgers suspended from his show over Jimmy Kimmel feud

EPSN host Pat McAfee said New York Jets player Aaron Rodgers will not be appearing on his show for the rest of the season because of his comments about Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel. “There will be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included, to be honest with you,” said McAfee in a Wednesday video. “The way it ended, it got real loud.” .Kimmel said on January 2 Rodgers was wrong about him interacting with deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and being on his client list. READ MORE: Jimmy Kimmel denies being on Epstein client list“Your reckless words put my family in danger,” said Kimmel. “Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”.McAfee went on to say he is “happy that he is not going to be in my mentions going forward, which is great news.” On the Pat McAfee Show, he said he wants to focus on conversations. While the US has freedom of expression, he said there are consequences to it. What he is saying is he has given many people who want The Pat McAfee Show to fail plenty of ammo and topics to attack it for over the last week. What he wants to do is move on and silence the haters, the people who cannot create a show as great as his, and those who are above him. Rodgers is a four-time Most Valuable Player who has left a major legacy and a potential NFL Hall of Famer. While he is valuable, McAfee said some of his thoughts and opinions “do piss off a lot of people.” He added he is pumped that it's no longer going to happen every Wednesday of his life. He concluded by saying he does not want to be known for controversies. As he moves ahead, he said he is pumped he will no longer have to give talks such as this one anymore. “So with that being said, sports are alive right now,” he said. Kimmel said on Monday he stands by challenging Rodgers to a court battle for accusing him of being affiliated with Epstein. READ MORE: WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel says Aaron Rodgers crazy for Epstein comments“Because you knew when you hear a guy who won a Super Bowl and did all the State Farm commercials say something like this, a lot of people believe it,” he said. “A lot of delusional people honestly believe I am meeting up with Tom Hanks and Oprah at Shakey’s once a week to eat pizza and drink the blood of children.”