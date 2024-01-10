International

WATCH: Pat McAfee says Aaron Rodgers suspended from his show over Jimmy Kimmel feud

Pat McAfee said Aaron Rodgers is suspended from appearing on his show for the rest of the season after his beef with Jimmy Kimmel.
Pat McAfee said Aaron Rodgers is suspended from appearing on his show for the rest of the season after his beef with Jimmy Kimmel. Courtesy ESPN/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Conversations
Jeffrey Epstein
Controversy
Consequences
Jimmy Kimmel
Aaron Rodgers
Pat McAfee
Court Battle
Pat McAfee Show
Thoughts

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news