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WATCH: Pilot ‘miscommunication’ suspected in deadly Mount Everest helicopter collision

Pilot ‘miscommunication’ suspected in deadly Mount Everest helicopter collision.
Pilot ‘miscommunication’ suspected in deadly Mount Everest helicopter collision.X/ChatGBT
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Mount Everest
Nepal
CCTV footage
Mount Everest helipad
Fishtail Air
Air Dynasty
Lukla Airport
Mount everest helicopter crash
Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal
CAAN
CAAN director Prabhakar Chandra Mallik