WATCH: Pilot ‘miscommunication’ suspected in deadly Mount Everest helicopter collision

CALGARY — Aviation authorities in Nepal have launched a formal investigation into a deadly helicopter collision near Mount Everest that killed an Indian tourist and injured three others, with possible pilot miscommunication emerging as an early area of concern.The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) announced Wednesday that a five-member committee has been established to investigate the November 3 collision at Pheriche, a remote Himalayan village approximately 4,200 metres (13,780 feet) above sea level.The committee, led by CAAN director Prabhakar Chandra Mallik, includes aviation specialists, pilots and engineers tasked with determining what caused the two helicopters to collide.The investigation follows the release of dramatic CCTV footage showing two helicopters approaching a snow-covered landing area before their rotor blades strike one another, sending both aircraft crashing to the ground.More than a dozen people gathered near the helipad can be seen fleeing as snow and debris erupt from the collision.The helicopters, operated by Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty, were conducting separate operations when the accident occurred.One aircraft was reportedly transporting tourists rescued from the Everest region, while the other was carrying cargo. The collision killed 47-year-old Indian tourist Vasanth Kumar Balaramudu and injured a New Zealand passenger and both pilots..According to the Kathmandu Post, CAAN director general Mukesh Dangol said preliminary reports suggest the pilots may have failed to communicate effectively while approaching the landing site.The Pheriche helipad lies outside the communication coverage of the air traffic control tower at Lukla Airport, meaning pilots operating in the area must coordinate their movements directly with one another.Dangol confirmed that authorities were collecting statements from those involved, including an injured pilot, as investigators work to reconstruct the moments leading up to the collision.A senior CAAN technical official said the Pheriche landing area can accommodate approximately six or seven helicopters at once. The official described the incident as a serious potential lapse in pilot responsibility but emphasized that the investigation would determine the cause..Retired Nepal Army Colonel and former pilot Pratigya Rana told the Kathmandu Post that early-morning sun glare could have affected the pilots' visibility, potentially contributing to the collision.He also identified a possible communication failure between the aircraft. Neither theory has been confirmed by investigators.The accident occurred in apparently clear weather, with no significant wind or snow-related obstruction reported at the helipad.The collision has renewed scrutiny of aviation safety in Nepal's Everest region, where helicopters transport tourists, deliver supplies and conduct emergency evacuations in areas inaccessible by road.The region experiences particularly heavy helicopter activity during the autumn trekking season, when thousands of visitors travel toward Everest Base Camp and surrounding mountain destinations.The five-member investigation committee will examine the circumstances of the collision and submit a report recommending measures to prevent similar accidents.CAAN has also indicated that corrective measures or further action could follow once investigators establish the facts.As of Wednesday, authorities had not announced a final cause, and no additional fatalities had been reported.