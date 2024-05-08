WATCH: Princeton student pretends to cry, blames university for pro-Palestine hunger strike

A Princeton University student faked a meltdown over it not wanting to listen to the pro-Palestine encampment’s demands. Since a group of Princeton students are on a hunger strike for Palestine, the student said they were starving. “We are physically exhausted,” said the student in a Wednesday video. “I’m literally shaking right now as you can see.”.Right now, she said she and her peers were cold and hot at the same time. She added they were immunocompromised. Based on Princeton’s meeting with some of the encampment’s bargaining team, she said it “would love to continue physically weakening us because they can’t stand to say no to unjust murder.” She admitted she is not taking any special actions. This is because going on the hunger strike was her choice and would not want to spend her birthday any other way. No matter how weak she might be, she said her resolve remains strong. The student concluded by saying the students’ resolve has never been stronger. “The people united will never be defeated,” she said. This incident comes after Columbia University announced Monday its main convocation is cancelled and will be fractioned off into smaller ceremonies off campus due to widespread pro-Palestine protests. READ MORE: Columbia cancels finals, graduation amidst pro-Palestine demonstrationsFinal exams will be delayed, cancelled, changed to a take-home model, or re-weighed so students can have a no-harm final. All classes and assignments have been shifted to a remote learning structure for security reasons. Police stormed the Columbia campus, cleared encampments and Hamilton Hall, and arrested more than 100 students last week.