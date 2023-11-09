WATCH: Pro-Palestine protestors occupy New York Times office

Media workers took over the lobby of the New York Times Headquarters to protest its support for Israel. “Ceasefire now!” said the unidentified media workers at the Thursday event..Protestors had Palestinian flags and held onto newspapers with the names of people murdered in Gaza. A few protestors held up banners with messages such as “the New York Crimes” and “Ceasefire now.” The protest organizer said the name of a Palestinian man who was “killed by apartheid Israel on October 7, 2023.” The protestors demanded a ceasefire now. After honouring this man, the protest organizer spoke about another Palestinian man killed by the Israel Defence Forces. “Ceasefire now!” they said. Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of soldiers into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds and stunning the country on October 7. READ MORE: Netanyahu declares war on Hamas after Israeli attack kills hundredsThe Israeli government said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to set a new precedent. Hamas soldiers were fighting gun battles inside several Israeli communities near Gaza several hours after the attack began. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 250 people had been killed and hundreds wounded at the time, making it the deadliest attack in years.