International

WATCH: Protests erupt across the UK after Belfast migrant 'beheading' attempt

Anti-immigration protests spike in the UK after an attempted beheading incident in Belfast Monday night.
Protests erupt in the UK after "beheading" attempt in Belfast
Protests erupt in the UK after "beheading" attempt in BelfastImages provided by X
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