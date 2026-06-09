WATCH: Protests erupt across the UK after Belfast migrant 'beheading' attempt

CALGARY — Protests have erupted all over the United Kingdom after an attempted beheading incident Monday night. So far, protests have occurred in Belfast, Manchester, Mansfield, Southampton, Parliament Square in London, Epping, Glasgow, and Wolverhampton.Anti-immigration demonstrations have occurred due to the fact the suspect was a Sudanese national who had previously sought asylum and had been granted leave to remain in the UK. Politicians and community leaders warned that the attack was being used to inflame ethnic tensions before investigators had established a motive.Social media this spread this case and protests, including gaining the attention of MMA fighter Conor McGregor. .The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have launched an attempted murder investigation after a man, who has yet to be identified, was left serious injuries to his face, neck and back after being attacked in the middle of the road Monday night.Later Tuesday, police charged a 30-year-old man, who is identified as a Sudanese migrant, with attempted murder, possession of an article with blade or point in a public place and threats to kill. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.The PSNI described the incident as a critical case due to its seriousness and the level of public concern generated by the footage."I want to especially acknowledge the courage of those members of the public who ran towards danger to intervene and help the injured man and the PSNI officers who arrived so quickly to arrest the offender," Jon Boutcher, the chief constable of the PSNI, said."I have absolutely no doubt that those members of the public saved that man’s life.".UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for calm across the United Kingdom, including his office urging the public not to inflame tensions or spread misinformation while the police investigate the motive behind the attack."The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening." Starmer stated, "I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets."He went on to say his thoughts were with the victim and thanked first responders and members of the public who intervened during the attack..Peter McReynolds, Alliance party assembly member for East Belfast, says he is "disgusted" at the "destruction and violence" that has happened on the Newtownards Road, after a bus was set on fire.According to a post on Facebook, McReynolds says: "This serves no one, changes nothing and damages our community.""Thoughts with the Glider staff, our community in fear this evening during this destruction and our under pressure PSNI officers facing down this violence this evening."PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson says there have been "sporadic pockets of disorder" in a number of locations across Northern Ireland tonight.Henderson is urging everyone to remain calm, act responsibly and avoid any activity that could place themselves or others at risk."Officers are on the ground, working alongside partner agencies, responding to incidents as they arise and helping to keep people safe." He stated. "All voices of influence within local communities to encourage peaceful protest and discourage any involvement in violence or disorder.".Northern Ireland Justice Minister, Naomi Long, has chimed in saying that those who are carrying out violent acts are "weaponizing genuine hurt, concern and anger" that people are feeling.“Disorder on the streets, such as we are seeing tonight, is diverting valuable police resources away from those who genuinely need them," Long stated."These are not the actions of people who genuinely care about their communities."“While I recognize and understand the concerns following on from the attack in north Belfast, hate cannot be allowed to win.”."It’s my understanding that the suspect was granted leave to remain in the United Kingdom on the 28 of September of 2023," added Boutcher, the chief constable of the PSNI."Again, this is to be confirmed, but I’m informed that he made his way from Sudan to Paris at dates unknown, and from Paris he flew to Dublin at a date yet to be determined.""From my current understanding, he then travelled from Dublin to Belfast by bus on the 10 of February of 2023 and claimed asylum on that date.""There is no trace of this suspect on any of our national security databases, and he was not known to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.""I’ve been in direct contact with the head of terrorism policing in the UK. At this stage we have no information to suggest that this was terrorist related."The case is still ongoing and is being investigated by the PSNI, the suspect is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.