International

WATCH: Reform UK leader warns Channel migrants could become an 'army' against Britain

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has warned that the growing number of young men crossing the English Channel in small boats could present a future security concern
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has warned that the growing number of young men crossing the English Channel in small boats could present a future security concernX screenshots
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Nigel Farage
Home Office
Migrant
Reform UK
UK news
English Channel
talktv
Royal Navy
English Channel crossings
Migrant crossings
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news