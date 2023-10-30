WATCH: Russian mob confronts suspected Jew from Israeli flight

A group of Russian residents stopped a Uzbek man who was leaving a flight from Tel Aviv at the Makhachkala Airport because they said they believed he was Jewish. “But I don’t know Uzbek language,” said the man in a Sunday video. “I was born in Smolensk.”.A Russian man asked for people to ensure no one got past him. “Are you trying to f*cking mess with us here, b*tch,” said another Russian man. As the crowd moves in on the Uzbek man, another wearing a security vest steps in between them and tries to stop the searches. He asked for the crowd to calm down. While the struggle ensued, another man said he got the Uzbek’s passport. More people questioned the man about his background. “You wait here until we make a decision!” said another man. Another man from the Israeli flight asked for his passport back. Despite the man in the vest wanting to move the Uzbek, he said he is not running away from them. The second man who was confronted hands over his cellphone to a few people. The Uzbek was able to break free from the man in the vest and moved away from these people. The Israeli government urged Russia to protect it citizens and Jews after a large mob shouting antisemitic slogans stormed the Makhachkala Airport on Sunday. Videos posted to social media showed an angry crowd running through the airport seeking people arriving on a flight from Tel Aviv. Some of the crowd ran on to the runway and surrounded aircrafts. Russian aviation agency Rosaviatsia said security forces later brought the situation under control.