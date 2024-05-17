WATCH: Scottie Scheffler, World #1 golfer arrested, faces four charges

The No.1 ranked professional golfer on the PGA Tour, Scottie Scheffler, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, reports Yahoo Sports.The charges include three misdemeanors and one felony (second-degree assault of a police officer). The incident happened as Scheffler arrived at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville KY, site of the PGA Championship, one of golf’s major tournaments. After being booked and a mug shot taken, Scheffler was released at 8:40 a.m. ET, arriving at the golf course in time for his scheduled 10:08 a.m. ET tee time. The arrest was captured by ESPN's sports reporter, Jeff Darlington, who posted on X, "Breaking News: World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club." Darlington also wrote, "The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car."