WATCH: Seinfeld takes down pro-Palestine protesters in epic fashion; 'You've given money to a Jew...that can't be good for you'

Actor/comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been performing stand-up comedy shows in Australia in the last week, and it’s being called the tour from hell. Seinfeld has faced pro-Palestine protestors heckling him with the chant ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ during his shows, including in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night. Prior to that, there were disruptions at Seinfeld’s performances in Sydney and Adelaide. At the latter show, two men stood up and yelled at Seinfeld “shame on you” and calling him a “hack” The men then held up the Palestinian flag, yelling “Free Palestine” as the audience booed. The comedian snapped back at the protesters, before they were removed by security, saying, “You have strong political feelings but you don’t know where to say them. You think that ruining the night … it doesn’t affect me … all these people, you’re ruining their night,” reports the New York Post. Seinfeld was also interrupted at his show in Sydney. He singled out one heckler who yelled ”free Palestine” by saying “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East. He solved it. It’s the Jewish comedians, that’s who we have to get. They’re the ones doing everything.” The heckling continued at the Melbourne show, with Seinfeld firing back with “I think you need to go back and tell whoever is running your organization, ‘We just gave more money to a Jew,’” as the crowd erupted with laughter, reports the Post. “That cannot be a good plan for you. You gotta come up with a better plan.” The protesters were escorted out of the arena by police. Seinfeld didn’t let the disruptions get him down, telling Australia’s 7News “I love Australia, of course. It’s just the best place to be a comedian. Australia’s comedy heaven. We’re having the time of our life. I’m having such a good time.” “I don’t care what your politics are, but go where things are political,” he said. “This is where we go to, kind of, forget about politics. We all want to forget about it for a couple of hours. That’s the whole idea of the show. Forget about everything for a couple of hours."