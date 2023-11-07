WATCH: Shapiro calls out student hiding face while defending Hamas

Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro demanded a student asking a pro-Hamas question at a Young America’s Foundation event take off his mask. “Not really because what you’re saying is so antisemitic,” said Shapiro at the Monday event. “Just because what you’re saying is so unbelievably stupid that I hope employers take a good stock of a person that looks like that.”.The video starts off with Shapiro asking if he could see the student’s face. He responded by saying he does not want his face to be associated with his politics. “I’m worried about my career,” he said. “Is that OK?” Since the student was worried about taking his mask off, Shapiro said it would depend on what he has to say. He called for him “to ask it and then we can determine if you’re a person who cannot get a job.” In response, the student asked how hard it was to generate artificial intelligence images of Hamas massacres. When Shapiro accused him of antisemitism, the crowd started to cheer. He alleged there were no AI images. They were real. Hamas bots have taken over Twitter ("X"). If people put a real image of an atrocity, they will spam the image with Community Notes until the algorithm puts one on it. While the image was not generated by AI, it was handed to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Shapiro was not the first person to put it out. The image was tweeted out by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Shapiro called the amount of nonsense being trafficked in the information war “truly astonishing.” While there are people who do not want to show their faces but make pro-Hamas comments, he said he will leave it at that. “This does not appear to be a highly intelligent specimen,” he said. Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent scores of soldiers into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack during a major Jewish holiday, killing hundreds and stunning the country on October 7. READ MORE: Netanyahu declares war on Hamas after Israeli attack kills hundredsThe Israeli government said it was now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to set a new precedent. Hamas soldiers were fighting gun battles inside several Israeli communities near Gaza several hours after the attack began. Israel’s national rescue service said at least 250 people have been killed and hundreds wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years.