International

WATCH: Shapiro calls out student hiding face while defending Hamas

A student hid his face before claiming Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro shared fake artificial intelligence images of Hamas' terrorism online.
A student hid his face before claiming Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro shared fake artificial intelligence images of Hamas' terrorism online. Courtesy Young America's Foundation/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Mask
Artifical Intelligence
Ben Shapiro
Career
Antisemitism
Soldiers
Hamas
Rockets
Young America's Foundation
Stupidity

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news