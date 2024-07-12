WATCH: Shapiro says Project 2025 brings Biden to life

Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro mocked US President Joe Biden’s mental capacity.Like former US president Donald Trump, Shapiro said he had not looked deeply at Project 2025. “But it seems that Democrats on this committee sort of like Peter Pan and Tinkerbell; if they say Project 2025 enough, their presidential candidate becomes alive again,” said Shapiro in a Wednesday speech at the House Judiciary Committee. .Project 2025 is a collection of conservative policy proposals from the Heritage Foundation about changing the American government and moving power to the executive branch should Trump become president again. While it wants Trump to become president, he has distanced himself from certain proposals affiliated with it. Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA-14) said the US over the last few weeks has talked and searched a bunch about Project 2025. “It’s one of the most Googled search terms right now,” said Swalwell. “You’re not going to get any censorship from me.” On a scale of 0% to 100%, Swalwell asked Shapiro how much he supported Project 2025. While Shapiro had not examined it fully, Swalwell questioned if he wanted less bureaucracy. He responded by saying he did, which he agreed with. Swalwell asked if Shapiro wanted more efficiency. He confirmed he did, and he had a similar opinion. Another issue Swalwell asked Shapiro about was wise spending of taxpayer money. "I do," said Shapiro. “Congrats on becoming a Republican." Conversations about Biden became no longer about his debate debacle and morphed into whether or not he should continue as president and the Democratic presidential candidate on Sunday. READ MORE: Joe’s woes mount as colleagues urge him to resignHigh-profile, senior Democrats said during a Zoom meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that Biden should leave the race. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre fielded repeated questions from reporters on Monday about Biden’s health and whether or not he has been tested for Parkinson’s disease or other mental illnesses. Jean-Pierre’s responses were vague.