WATCH: Snoop Dogg clarifies giving up smoke

American rapper Snoop Dogg admitted he was not giving up smoking cannabis when he said he was going smokeless. “Solo Stove Fixed Fire,” said Dogg in a Monday video. “They take out the smoke.”.The video starts off with Dogg saying he has an announcement. The announcement is he is giving up smoke. Since he is giving up smoke, he said he knows what people are thinking. These people have said smoke is part of his act. He admitted he is done with it. While he loves smoking, he said he is “done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky.” The flames of the fire went up and down as a caption saying “Go smokeless” came up. Another caption saying “Solo Stove” flashed on it. Dogg roasted a marshmallow on the fire, waving it around as flames cover it. “Hey hey hey,” he said. Solo Stove responded by saying breaking free from smoke has become cooler. “Snoop Dogg's on board, and we've got a special edition fire pit with your name on it,” said Solo Stove. “Embrace the flame, leave the smoke behind.”.Dogg tricked people into thinking he was giving up smoking cannabis after much consideration and conversations with his family on Thursday. READ MORE: HOLY SMOKES: Snoop Dogg says he is giving up pot“Please respect my privacy at this time,” he said..TalkTV host Piers Morgan admitted he was surprised by Dogg giving up cannabis.